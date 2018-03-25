Michigan, Loyola in Final Four; bluebloods next

Sister Jean and the Loyola Ramblers are headed to the Final Four.



This improbable NCAA Tournament just took its craziest turn yet.



Ben Richardson scored 23 points and 11th-seeded Loyola romped to a 78-62 victory over Kansas State on Saturday night, capping off a remarkable run through the bracket-busting South Regional.



The Ramblers (32-5) matched the lowest-seeded team ever to reach the Final Four, joining LSU (1986), George Mason (2006) and VCU (2011). Those other three all lost in the national semifinals.



Don't bet against Loyola, which emerged from a regional that produced a staggering array of upsets. The South became the first regional in the tournament history to have the top four seeds - including overall No. 1 Virginia - knocked out on the opening weekend.



In the end, it was the Ramblers cutting down the nets.



After three close calls, this one was downright easy.



"Final Four! Final Four!" the scarf-clad faithful from Chicago chanted as the final seconds ticked off.



Loyola continued to be inspired by its 98-year-old team chaplain, Sister Jean Dolores-Schmidt, who led a prayer in the locker room before the game, then was pushed onto the court in her wheelchair to join the celebration when it was done. Joining the celebration were Jerry Harkness and other members of the Ramblers' 1963 national championship team, which played one of the most socially significant games in college basketball history on its way to the title.



It was known as the "Game of Change," matching the Ramblers and their mostly black roster against an all-white Mississippi State team at the height of the civil rights movement, setting up an even more significant contest three years later. Texas Western, with five African-American starters, defeated Kentucky in the national championship game.



Even with a title on their resume, this performance came out of nowhere. Loyola had not made the tournament since 1985 until they broke the drought by winning the Missouri Valley Conference.



Then, as if benefiting from some sort of divine intervention, the Ramblers won their first three tournament games by a total of four points.



Finally, with the Final Four on the line, they turned in a thoroughly dominating performance.



Not the least bit intimidated, Loyola came out in attack mode right from the start against a ninth-seeded Kansas State team that rode a stifling defense to the regional final. Moving the ball just as you'd expect from a veteran squad with two seniors and two fourth-year juniors in the starting lineup, the Ramblers kept getting open looks and shot 56 percent in the opening half, opening up a 36-24 lead.



The Ramblers really turned it on in the second half.



Richardson swished a 3-pointer as he was fouled by Kamau Stokes, winding up flat on his back while flashing a huge smile with his arms raised above his head. He knocked down the free throw to complete the four-point play, stretching the lead to 44-29.



Things went so well for the Ramblers that they actually increased their lead during the first television timeout of the second half. The officials went back and reviewed a replay of Donte Ingram's jumper in the opening minute of the period, ruling he was behind the 3-point line when he released the shot to change the margin from 46-33 to 47-33.



Not that it mattered at the end.



BIG PICTURE



Loyola: While Richardson was the top scorer, the Ramblers got contributions from everyone. Donte Ingram and Marques Townes were also in double figures, while burly freshman center Cameron Krutwig came up big under the basket.



Kansas State: The Wildcats were surrendering an average of 53.3 points per game in the NCAA Tournament and had not allowed more than 59 in their first three games. Loyola went by that with more than 9 minutes to go, which was more than enough to hold off the Wildcats even when things got a little sloppy in the closing minutes.



UP NEXT



Loyola: The Ramblers are headed to San Antonio next Saturday to meet the winner of the West Regional final between Florida State and Michigan. They will try to become the lowest-seeded team to win a national championship, a distinction held by Villanova's eighth-seeded team in 1985.



Kansas State: After their impressive run in the tournament, the Wildcats will face heightened expectations next season. All five starters, plus ailing forward Dean Wade, can return next season.

With more defensive will than shooting skill, Michigan muscled its way back to the Final Four.



Charles Matthews scored 17 points and Michigan earned its first Final Four berth since 2013 with a 58-54 victory over Florida State on Saturday night in the West Region final.



Moe Wagner added 12 points as the Wolverines (32-7) earned their 13th consecutive victory by persevering through a defense-dominated second half and holding off a late charge from the Seminoles (23-12), who had already knocked off three higher-seeded opponents on their school's longest NCAA Tournament run since 1993.



With tenacious defense and just enough made free throws down the stretch, Michigan hung on and advanced to San Antonio, Texas, next weekend to face the underdog heroes of Loyola-Chicago (32-5), who stunned the sport by winning the South Region.



The third-seeded Wolverines are much less of a surprise, but the achievement is no less impressive for coach John Beilein's squad, which wore its "Do More, Say Less" shirts throughout the week.



In fact, Michigan let its fans do the talking: The Wolverines had a distinct home-court advantage from thousands of vocal fans packed into the lower bowl of Staples Center, and they seemed to need all of those cheers to survive an off shooting night.



"I said we're shooting 33 percent," Beilein said. "That might change in the second half, but at the same time, we've got to understand we may not make shots, (but) we're still going to win the game with our defense. We've just got to hang in there, don't give them second shots, try and take away the 3 ball, the drive. We did a great job on defense."



Phil Cofer scored 16 points for the ninth-seeded Seminoles (23-13), who couldn't match their late rally past top-seeded Xavier last week because they simply couldn't score consistently, going 7 for 30 from the field in the second half.



Then again, the Wolverines didn't light it up against Florida State's defense either, going 4 for 22 on 3-pointers.



Michigan nursed a small lead throughout the second half, but P.J. Savoy trimmed the lead to 55-52 on a 3-pointer with 1:17 to play.



With Michigan fans holding their breath, Savoy then missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer and two more 3-pointers in the final minute, including a final shot under pressure with 12 seconds left.



With Michigan up by four, Florida State allowed the Wolverines to dribble out the clock without fouling again.



Michigan's Zavier Simpson and Duncan Robinson combined to hit three free throws in the final minute to keep Michigan ahead.



The Wolverines discovered early on that they wouldn't be able to run away from the Seminoles with the same ease they used in the Sweet Sixteen to dispatch Texas A&M, scoring 99 points on nearly 62 percent shooting.



Instead, defense and turnovers dominated the regional final in the first half, which ended with Michigan up 27-26 despite managing only one field goal and missing four free throws in the final 8 ½ minutes. Cofer scored Florida State's only two baskets in the final 7 ½ minutes while the teams combined for 22 turnovers in the first half.



Florida State managed only two points in a 10 ½-minute stretch spanning halftime, and Michigan took a 10-point lead before Cofer led the Seminoles back into it.



BIG PICTURE



Florida State: The loss ended an incredible run for coach Leonard Hamilton's Seminoles, who hit their stride at the perfect time. Florida State went 9-9 in ACC play and lost in the first round of the conference tournament for its fifth defeat in eight games overall, but still made the NCAA field and went on a remarkable run.



Michigan: The Wolverines are carving their own names in their school's rich basketball history with an impressive late-season roll. After winning the Big Ten tournament, Michigan survived a rough opening weekend in Wichita before earning back-to-back wins in Los Angeles.



BACKING BLUE



Staples Center was largely packed with maize-and-blue fans of the Wolverines, who have a vast alumni base in California. Beilein predicted a major advantage for his team, and he was proven correct. The crowd included Rudy Tomjanovich, the Michigan alumnus and former Lakers coach, who watched in Wolverines gear near courtside.



CHARLES IN CHARGE



Matthews usually was a complementary scorer during the Big Ten season, but he has stepped into a starring role in the Tournament with three double-digit performances. He added a team-leading eight rebounds.



UP NEXT



Florida State: The Seminoles' impressive March should turn plenty of recruits' heads as they continue to bury the myth that Florida State is a football school.



Michigan: Sister Jean awaits in San Antonio.