Falcons fall in NCAA Tournament, 2-1 to Minnesota-Duluth

A Florida woman is alleging malpractice after an x-ray revealed a broken needle was lodged in her spine, causing constant back and leg pain for the past 14 years.
Fifty-five-year-old Richard Neales disappeared on Sunday around noon to go buy cigars, but did not return. He left his phone and wallet at home.
A man credits the care he received while visiting Colorado Springs for his smooth recovery from a brain aneurysm.
Friday night, the Colorado Springs Police Department received a call about a deceased person at the Colorado Springs Airport.
