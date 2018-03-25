Falcons fall in NCAA Tournament, 2-1 to Minnesota-Duluth

The magical run is over for the Falcons.

Air Force fell 2-1 to Minnesota-Duluth in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Falcons will strive for their first Frozen Four trip another year.

Duluth did what St. Cloud State could not do last night and that was get to goalie Billy Christopoulos early, scoring halfway through the first period. The Bulldogs scored their second goal only a few minutes later.

The Falcons spirit that was prevalent in the first game was slow to come on Saturday night. Air Force dominated the second period but only in the third would they finally get on the board. Evan Giesler scored the only goal for the Falcons, a sneaky goal that redirected off the back of Bulldog keeper Hunter Shepard's skate.

Air Force finished the season 23-15-5.