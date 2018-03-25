Mesa Drive-In opens for 67th season in Pueblo

A classic tradition has continued in Pueblo County for the 67th season, the Mesa Drive-In.

It is one of the last drive-in theaters left in the state of Colorado.

Friday night was the opening for the drive-in and News 5 photojournalist Ryan Mutch caught some of the excitement.

"It's kinda one of the signs of spring. The drive in's opening up. It must be spring," said a customer.

"There's about ten percent of what there use to be. There was close to five thousand at its peak, and now there's less than five hundred. When we bought the place, we were asking ourselves, at that time, can you even save the place, can the place be saved, cause it was scheduled for demolition. We hadn't given any thought to how long we could save it, and now that I look back on it I'm really surprised that we were able to keep this place going for going on twenty four years," said Owner Chuck James.

"I think Pueblo is kind of a drive in town. The place has been here so long. I was talking with a guy last summer, he had his kid, his kid was a fifth generation going to this place."

