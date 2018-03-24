Hundreds marched as one in Southern Colorado

Millions of demonstrators gathered across the country for one cause, including those right here in Southern Colorado.

Saturday's 'March for our Lives' rallies took place in response to the horrific shooting at a Florida High school that took the lives of 17 people on Valentine's Day. In Colorado Springs, hundreds showed up in Acacia Park to hear speakers share their stories, carry signs and walk as one, all for the same cause.

Advocates want to see major changes in current gun control policies.

"I think we hit a tipping point. I think people are done and it's time for change," said Betsy Tuma, a Colorado Springs march participant.

Hundreds also gathered outside the Rawlings Library in Pueblo to make their voices heard. Drivers passing by on Abriendo honked their horns in support of the crowd, which called on lawmakers who have received campaign contributions from the NRA to refuse to do so in the future.

"I don't want any other mother to lose their child or to be terrified that their kid's going to go school one day and never come home," said Mary Kip, a Pueblo march participant.

Participants from both Colorado Springs and Pueblo marched up and down streets and listened to a number of speakers.