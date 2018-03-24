Video shows restaurant employee spit in customer's food

A video of a worker from a Pita Pit restaurant has gone viral showing the employee spit into a customer's food during an argument.
The employee is from a Pita Pit restaurant in Missoula, MT, where the video shows her spit into a customer's food behind the counter and engage in an apparent altercation.
The video has brought negative attention to the restaurant, prompting restaurant owners to issue a statement of apology to the customer on Facebook. One of the owners wrote she is "mortified" this happened to the customer and her friends in their establishment.
The owner also said that the employee has since been fired and that there is no excuse for that type of behavior. "If my husband and I could take back what happened, we would. That is not possible," Nancy, one of the owners, wrote in the apology.
It is unknown what lead up to the argument.
A Florida woman is alleging malpractice after an x-ray revealed a broken needle was lodged in her spine, causing constant back and leg pain for the past 14 years.
Fifty-five-year-old Richard Neales disappeared on Sunday around noon to go buy cigars, but did not return. He left his phone and wallet at home.
A man credits the care he received while visiting Colorado Springs for his smooth recovery from a brain aneurysm.
Friday night, the Colorado Springs Police Department received a call about a deceased person at the Colorado Springs Airport.
