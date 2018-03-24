Video shows restaurant employee spit in customer's food

A video of a worker from a Pita Pit restaurant has gone viral showing the employee spit into a customer's food during an argument.

The employee is from a Pita Pit restaurant in Missoula, MT, where the video shows her spit into a customer's food behind the counter and engage in an apparent altercation.

The video has brought negative attention to the restaurant, prompting restaurant owners to issue a statement of apology to the customer on Facebook. One of the owners wrote she is "mortified" this happened to the customer and her friends in their establishment.

The owner also said that the employee has since been fired and that there is no excuse for that type of behavior. "If my husband and I could take back what happened, we would. That is not possible," Nancy, one of the owners, wrote in the apology.

It is unknown what lead up to the argument.