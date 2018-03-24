Marketplace in Aurora allows drinking while shopping

Ever feel like having a drink while shopping? The city of Edgewater just passed an ordinance that allows shoppers to drink alcohol and shop at the same time.

Shoppers can already sip while they shop at the Stanley Marketplace in Aurora. It's legally called ' common consumption.'

"This is a collection of independent, local, Colorado businesses, so 55 total businesses in all, a wide range from retail to restaurants to service-based businesses. So common consumption is the ability to take a beverage from one of our liquor-licensed establishments and then walk throughout the common areas or other businesses in Stanley," said Mark Shaker, Creator of Stanley Marketplace.

The owner says so far there have been no problems with visitors becoming "overly drunk or out of control."

He says the idea has worked out quite well so far.