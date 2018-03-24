Dozens gathered in Woodland Park to march with guns

While hundreds of gun control rallies happened across the nation Saturday, dozens gathered in Woodland Park to display their guns along Highway 24.

The groups gathered Saturday afternoon to march along Hwy 24 while holding their guns. The organizers said they wanted to show that they can carry guns in a safe, responsible way.

One of the walkers carried the Gadsden Flag, titled "Don't Tread on Me." Several other participants marched displaying their rifles and handguns.

One of the people in charge of the event was a local gun owner who says he's had these types of guns for three years. Organizers said it was just a coincidence that this particular march happened on the same day as the national 'March for Our Lives' rallies.

Participants do not believe current gun laws should change.

"We've given up enough gun rights as it is, and a lot of people don't understand that either, that we do have restrictions on these firearms already in place and if we go any further with it it's just voiding the second amendment," said local gun owner, Robert Gieswein.

One protester did show up with a different agenda, wearing a bright neon sign that said 'ban assault rifles.'

Organizers say there are future plans for another walk like this.