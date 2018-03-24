Thousands march through Denver for gun control

The Latest on gun control demonstrations in Colorado (all times local):



3:35 p.m.



Thousands of people are marching through Denver in support of gun control in one of hundreds of demonstrations across the nation.



Students and their supporters, including a contingent from Columbine High School, packed into Civic Center Park near the state Capitol for a rally Saturday before spilling out onto streets through downtown. They held signs like "The Second Amendment Needs Amending" and "Prayers are Not Enough".



Demonstrations were also held elsewhere around Colorado, including Fort Collins, Colorado Springs, Grand Junction and Basalt.



____



8:40 a.m.



Colorado students and their supporters are rallying for gun control at home in support of those demonstrating in Washington.



Thousands of people are expected to attend Denver's demonstration Saturday, which will start with a rally in Civic Center Park at 2 p.m. Two relatives of people killed in the Columbine High School shooting, gun control advocate Tom Mauser and Coni Sanders, and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Maddie King will be among those talking to the crowd before they march through downtown.



Events are also planned in Fort Collins and Colorado Springs, where U.S. Rep. Jared Polis is set to deliver closing remarks.

