Wanted: Punxsutawney Phil

The famous groundhog Punxsutawney Phil is wanted in Pennsylvania after police say he falsely predicted the end of the winter.

The furry fugitive is pictured on the so-called warrant wall outside the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

The groundhog is wanted for deception and lying the public.

