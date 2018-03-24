Deputies search for missing man out of Otero County

The Otero County Sheriff's Office says a 38-year old man has been missing since Friday night.

Deputies say Codie Dwayne Burks is missing out of Otero County. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, and a dark green Carhartt jacket, carrying a black backpack.

Deputies describe him as 6 ft, 190 pounds, brown hair, and brown eyes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts please call (719) 384-5941.