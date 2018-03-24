Colorado emergency dispatcher helps couple deliver baby

Officials say an emergency dispatcher via phone helped a couple deliver a baby in the bathroom of their western Colorado home.



The Post Independent reports Garfield County emergency dispatcher Michelle Raymond picked up a phone call late last month from a Battlement Mesa man, saying his fourth child was about to be born.



Raymond says she could tell the baby was coming soon, so she calmly walked the father through the delivery process and a few minutes later the baby was born.



Raymond says a few other dispatchers in her office have taken similar calls, but usually an ambulance arrives before the delivery.



The International Academies of Emergency Dispatch this month recognized Raymond for her handling of the call.



Raymond is also expecting a baby later this month.

