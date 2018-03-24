Red Flags continue day-times, amidst beautiful weather

Today's Forecast:

A cloud deck will pass across tonight, reducing winds with sunset and keeping temps a few degrees warmer. A small bubble of High Pressure coming across from the Nevada sky will create another bright day Sunday, and a tad warmer on the thermometer. Breezy midday conditions, with very low humidity and a landscape full of dry fuels means another Red Flag Warning day.

Great news coming for Monday eve into early Tuesday, with a storm front moving through. Expect rain quickly changing to snow Woodland Park vicinity Monday afternoon and eve, winding down early Tuesday. There's the possibility of it beginning with some thunder Monday eve in the Springs or Pueblo, with showers overnight into early Tuesday. Similar Canon City. The rain and snow will wind down early Tuesday, leaving some clearing behind late morning. The Plains could see rain linger into mid-morning, before clearing.

And another storm front could bring another round of cool showers late Wednesday night and/or Thursday!

Good Friday appears Partly sunny...breezy or windy by afternoon, and much warmer.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low - 36, High - 65. Mainly cloudy with diminishing wind tonight. Turning mainly sunny and a touch warmer Sunday.

PUEBLO: Low - 35, High - 70. Mainly cloudy with diminishing wind tonight. Turning mainly sunny and a touch warmer Sunday.

CANON CITY: Low - 36, High - 68. Mainly cloudy with diminishing wind tonight. Turning mainly sunny and a touch warmer Sunday.

WOODLAND PARK: Low - 32, High - 57. Mainly cloudy with diminishing wind tonight. Mainly sunny and a touch warmer Sunday.

TRI-LAKES: Low - 30, High - 55. Mostly cloudy with diminishing wind tonight. Mainly sunny and a touch warmer Sunday.

PLAINS: Low - 36, High - 75. Mostly cloudy with diminishing wind tonight. Turning mainly sunny and a touch warmer Sunday.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - 37, High - 72. Mostly cloudy with diminishing wind tonight. Turning mainly sunny and a touch warmer Sunday.

TOMORROW OUTLOOK: Bright, breezy by afternoon, and a touch milder than today. Almost the reverse of Saturday, which had the sun through midday, before clouds rolled in.