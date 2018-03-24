Quantcast

Smoke visible in Pueblo County near Avondale

Posted: Updated:
Written By Tyler Dumas
PUEBLO COUNTY -

A large plume of black smoke is visible near Avondale in Pueblo County.

According to the Pueblo Chemical Depot Public Affairs Officer, a warehouse on Pueblo Chemical Depot property is on fire. The warehouse is burning five miles away from a mustard agent stockpile with no dangerous chemicals burning. 

Thick, black smoke is visible for miles. 

Multiple agencies are battling the fire, so far the fire has not spread to surrounding grass. 

The Chemical Depot says the safety of all people on the Depot, the surrounding community, and environment remains the primary concern in fighting the fire. 

There are no current evacuations. The cause has yet to be determined. 

