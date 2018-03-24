Smoke visible in Pueblo County near Avondale

A large plume of black smoke is visible near Avondale in Pueblo County.

According to the Pueblo Chemical Depot Public Affairs Officer, a warehouse on Pueblo Chemical Depot property is on fire. The warehouse is burning five miles away from a mustard agent stockpile with no dangerous chemicals burning.

Fire on Pueblo Chemical Depot in Administraion and industrial area, it is not in proximity to any chemical munitions. — PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) March 24, 2018

Thick, black smoke is visible for miles.

Multiple agencies are battling the fire, so far the fire has not spread to surrounding grass.

The Chemical Depot says the safety of all people on the Depot, the surrounding community, and environment remains the primary concern in fighting the fire.

There are no current evacuations. The cause has yet to be determined.