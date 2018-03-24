Smoke visible in Pueblo County near Avondale

A large plume of black smoke is visible near Avondale in Pueblo County.
According to the Pueblo Chemical Depot Public Affairs Officer, a warehouse on Pueblo Chemical Depot property is on fire. The warehouse is burning five miles away from a mustard agent stockpile with no dangerous chemicals burning.
Fire on Pueblo Chemical Depot in Administraion and industrial area, it is not in proximity to any chemical munitions.— PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) March 24, 2018
Thick, black smoke is visible for miles.
Multiple agencies are battling the fire, so far the fire has not spread to surrounding grass.
The Chemical Depot says the safety of all people on the Depot, the surrounding community, and environment remains the primary concern in fighting the fire.
There are no current evacuations. The cause has yet to be determined.
A Florida woman is alleging malpractice after an x-ray revealed a broken needle was lodged in her spine, causing constant back and leg pain for the past 14 years.
A Florida woman is alleging malpractice after an x-ray revealed a broken needle was lodged in her spine, causing constant back and leg pain for the past 14 years.
Friday night, the Colorado Springs Police Department received a call about a deceased person at the Colorado Springs Airport.
Friday night, the Colorado Springs Police Department received a call about a deceased person at the Colorado Springs Airport.
A man credits the care he received while visiting Colorado Springs for his smooth recovery from a brain aneurysm.
A man credits the care he received while visiting Colorado Springs for his smooth recovery from a brain aneurysm.
Hundreds of people will be participating in March for Our Lives rallies across southern Colorado this weekend.
Hundreds of people will be participating in March for Our Lives rallies across southern Colorado this weekend.