Fire on Pueblo Chemical Depot property is 90 percent contained

A fire in Pueblo County has destroyed two buildings and is now 90 percent contained as of early Saturday evening.

According to the Pueblo Chemical Depot Public Affairs Officer, a warehouse on Pueblo Chemical Depot property was on fire. The warehouse was burning five miles away from a mustard agent stockpile with no dangerous chemicals burning.

Fire on Pueblo Chemical Depot in Administraion and industrial area, it is not in proximity to any chemical munitions. — PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) March 24, 2018

The Pueblo Chemical Depot said, two buildings were destroyed with minimal damage to a third warehouse. Gas and electricity has been shut off in the third warehouse as a precaution.

Thick, black smoke was visible for miles Saturday afternoon. Multiple agencies assisted in gaining control of the fire.

“The safety of the workforce and everyone at the depot is our number one priority as we continue to access and respond to the situation. The chemical stockpile maintains a high level of security and is safe,” said Col. Christopher A. Grice, Pueblo Chemical Depot command.

There were no evacuations. The cause has yet to be determined.