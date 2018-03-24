Dozens walk along highway while holding guns in Woodland Park

A few dozen people showed up in Woodland Park to walk along the highway, holding guns

Several people showed up to the Safeway parking lot in Woodland Park Saturday morning to walk with their guns along Highway 24.

On a day organizers called coincidental, as thousands of people are walking around the nation in the 'March for Our Lives' movement.

'We've given up enough gun rights as it is, and a lot of people don't understand that either, that we do have restrictions on these firearms already in place and if we go any further with it, it's just voiding the 2nd amendment,' said Robert Gieswein, one of the organizers of the march.

Gieswein, a 21 year-old gun owner says the people who joined him in the walk are his friends and family.

Gieswein has been seen walking with his rifle in Woodland Park several times.

Dozens of gun owners slung their rifles across their bodies and holstered their handguns to demonstrate their right to display their guns.

The organizers say they plan to do more walks in the future.