Bill to expand Colorado high school student opportunities signed into law

On Thursday, March 22, Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper signed House Bill 1052 into law.

The bill expands concurrent enrollment opportunities for high school students to earn college and technical education credits.

Under previous law, two-year higher education institutions were not allowed to provide concurrent enrollment courses outside of their approved service area. This prevented many students from having the opportunity to receive college credit while attending high school.

The new law will allow institutions to provide concurrent enrollment programs to students if their local institutions are unable or decline to do so.

House Bill 1052 was sponsored by Representatives Paul Lundeen (R-Monument), Jeff Bridges (D-Arapahoe), and Senator Nancy Todd (D-Arapahoe).

The bill received a unanimous vote in the House and Senate Committees on Education, as well as on the floor of both chamber of General Assembly.