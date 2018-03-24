Trump signs trillion dollar spending bill despite veto threat

President Trump on Friday signed a $1.3 trillion spending bill to fund the government, just hours after threatening on Twitter to veto it.



Afterward, the president spoke at a White House event where he warned Congress he'd never sign another spending bill like this one.



Mr. Trump blasted the bill as rushed and bloated with unnecessary domestic spending, but said that the $695 billion included for defense was critical for national security.



He lamented that border wall funding was far short of the $25 billion he hoped for, but said the $1.6 billion approved means some construction can begin immediately.



