Quantcast

Trump signs trillion dollar spending bill despite veto threat - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Trump signs trillion dollar spending bill despite veto threat

Posted: Updated:
NBC NEWS -

 President Trump on Friday signed a $1.3 trillion spending bill to fund the government, just hours after threatening on Twitter to veto it.

Afterward, the president spoke at a White House event where he warned Congress he'd never sign another spending bill like this one.

Mr. Trump blasted the bill as rushed and bloated with unnecessary domestic spending, but said that the $695 billion included for defense was critical for national security.

He lamented that border wall funding was far short of the $25 billion he hoped for, but said the $1.6 billion approved means some construction can begin immediately. 

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2pyM4Ro

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?