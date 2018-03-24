Suicide victim found at Colorado Springs Airport

Friday night, the Colorado Springs Police Department received a call about a deceased person at the Colorado Springs Airport.
The report came in just before 8 p.m.
Upon arriving at the airport, Police discovered a deceased male inside a vehicle in the long term parking lot.
Police said their investigation revealed the man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
At this time, police have not identified the deceased man.
A Florida woman is alleging malpractice after an x-ray revealed a broken needle was lodged in her spine, causing constant back and leg pain for the past 14 years.
Americans looking for love or companionship on Craigslist can’t make a connection.
Pueblo firefighters say a brush fire east of Pueblo near the Eastwood Heights neighborhood is contained.
A man credits the care he received while visiting Colorado Springs for his smooth recovery from a brain aneurysm.
