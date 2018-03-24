Quantcast

Suicide victim found at Colorado Springs Airport - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Suicide victim found at Colorado Springs Airport

Posted: Updated:
Written By Tyler Dumas
Connect
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Friday night, the Colorado Springs Police Department received a call about a deceased person at the Colorado Springs Airport.

The report came in just before 8 p.m.

Upon arriving at the airport, Police discovered a deceased male inside a vehicle in the long term parking lot.

Police said their investigation revealed the man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

At this time, police have not identified the deceased man.

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?