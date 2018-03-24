Pedestrian hit by train overnight in Colorado Springs

One person is dead after being hit by a train in Colorado Springs Friday night.
The incident happened off of Bijou and I-25 sometime after 3 a.m.
At this time police have not identified the individual.
No information has been released to suggest if this was an accident or an intentional act by the individual.
We will update the story once we obtain more information on the incident.
A Florida woman is alleging malpractice after an x-ray revealed a broken needle was lodged in her spine, causing constant back and leg pain for the past 14 years.
Americans looking for love or companionship on Craigslist can’t make a connection.
Pueblo firefighters say a brush fire east of Pueblo near the Eastwood Heights neighborhood is contained.
A man credits the care he received while visiting Colorado Springs for his smooth recovery from a brain aneurysm.
