Pedestrian hit by train overnight in Colorado Springs

Written By Tyler Dumas
COLORADO SPRINGS -

One person is dead after being hit by a train in Colorado Springs Friday night.

The incident happened off of Bijou and I-25 sometime after 3 a.m. 

At this time police have not identified the individual. 

No information has been released to suggest if this was an accident or an intentional act by the individual.

We will update the story once we obtain more information on the incident.

