Weather Alert Day: High Fire Danger Continues

Today's Forecast:

Another beautiful, but breezy day as we get into the weekend. Winds won't be as gusty as yesterday, but we could still have some gusts over 30 mph at times today. Fire danger remains high and red flag warnings will be in effect yet again during the second half of the day so avoid burning or anything that could start a fire. Highs will be well above average in the 60's to low 70's. Skies will be mainly sunny. A few areas of low clouds tonight with lows in the 30's.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 64; Low - 39. Few pm clouds. Above average with high fire danger.

PUEBLO: High - 71; Low - 37. Not as gusty. Few pm clouds. Warm with high fire danger.

CANON CITY: High - 69; Low - 39. Less windy and mild with a few pm clouds.

WOODLAND PARK: High - 54; Low - 31. Not as gusty with a few clouds this afternoon/evening.

TRI-LAKES: High - 50's; Low - 30's. Breezy, but not as gusty. Still above average.

PLAINS: High - 70's; Low - 30's. High fire danger and breezy winds. Well above average temperatures.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 70's; Low - 30's. Warm, mainly sunny, and breezy at times with Red Flag Warnings.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER:

Sunday will be another beautiful day with similar temperatures. Winds will be breezy again, so fire danger remains an issue. The work week will bring a more active pattern. We'll have fluctuating temperatures and actual chances for moisture! We'll have the chance for rain changing to areas of snow at times later Monday into Tuesday. Another shot of moisture later Wednesday into Thursday. Tuesday looks to be the coolest day of that period with highs only in the 40's. Drier by Friday and warming into the 50's and 60's.