Preview: Falcons take on Minnesota-Duluth in NCAA Tournament

Get ready to shock the world, round two.

Air Force stunned St. Cloud State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament with a 4-1 win on Friday afternoon. The Huskies were the top overall seed in the 16-team tournament. The Falcons were the 16 seed. It was the upset of upsets.

And now Minnesota-Duluth stands in the way of a Frozen Four Trip for the Falcons.

“With all the injuries we have had this season, it didn’t seem like it was going to be our year," said head coach Frank Serratore. "But this group just refuses to surrender. This might not be the best group of individuals I’ve ever brought to the national tournament, but it might be the best team. They’ve got something special. SCSU is one hell of a hockey team and they are very well coached. We got some fortunate bounces today and that’s hockey.”

Tyler Ledford scored the first two goals and for a few minutes the idea of shutting out one of the best offensive teams in the country was a reality. Blake Lizzotte changed that with the only goal to beat Air Force goalie Billy Christopoulos.

"The difference in the game - you have to say it - Billy the Greek!" said Serratore.

He was the hero of the game - of the season, more like it - and his 39 saves were the difference in the game. Hot goalie play is the key to success in a single elimination tournament like this and no one is more red hot than Billy The Greek. The Falcons have noe won four in a row and are 8-2-1 in the last 11 games.

"He's dialed in right now," said SCSU head coach Bob Motzko. "If he stays dialed in tomorrow, Air Force is moving on."