Quantcast

Craigslist removes "personals" section from U.S. website - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Craigslist removes "personals" section from U.S. website

Posted: Updated:
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -

Americans looking for love or companionship on Craigslist can’t make a connection.

The classified ads site on Friday has taken its personals section offline in the United States.

The action comes after the U.S. Senate on Wednesday passed an anti-sex trafficking bill that could hold the website and others responsible for illegal activity if it becomes law. The company says the Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act seeks to subject websites to criminal and civil liability.

A message on the site says any tool or service can be misused and the company hopes it can bring them back “some day.” Craigslist closed by saying: “To the millions of spouses, partners, and couples who met through craigslist, we wish you every happiness!”

A message seeking comment from Craigslist was not immediately returned.

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Parent outraged after daughters' crutches confiscated by nurse

    Parent outraged after daughters' crutches confiscated by nurse

    Friday, March 23 2018 2:40 PM EDT2018-03-23 18:40:58 GMT

    Gina Anding says was heated as she confronted a Widefield School District nurse during a meeting last week, one day after discovering she had taken away her daughter's crutches at school.

    Gina Anding says was heated as she confronted a Widefield School District nurse during a meeting last week, one day after discovering she had taken away her daughter's crutches at school.

  • Scale of Fort Carson deployment is massive

    Scale of Fort Carson deployment is massive

    Thursday, March 22 2018 10:49 PM EDT2018-03-23 02:49:37 GMT

    Moving the soldiers themselves is a relatively easy operation, the Department of Defense contracts with commercial carriers to transport the men and women and the gear they can carry, including some of their weapons. As for the heavy equipment they need, well, that's a whole different story..

    Moving the soldiers themselves is a relatively easy operation, the Department of Defense contracts with commercial carriers to transport the men and women and the gear they can carry, including some of their weapons. As for the heavy equipment they need, well, that's a whole different story..

  • High profile vehicle restrictions on I-25 south of Pueblo

    High profile vehicle restrictions on I-25 south of Pueblo

    Friday, March 23 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-03-23 19:20:36 GMT
    Tractor-trailer blown over on I-25 south of Pueblo. (Colorado State Patrol)Tractor-trailer blown over on I-25 south of Pueblo. (Colorado State Patrol)

    The Colorado Department of Transportation has put high wind restrictions in place for I-25 between Pueblo and the New Mexico border.

    The Colorado Department of Transportation has put high wind restrictions in place for I-25 between Pueblo and the New Mexico border.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?