Craigslist removes "personals" section from U.S. website

Americans looking for love or companionship on Craigslist can’t make a connection.
The classified ads site on Friday has taken its personals section offline in the United States.
The action comes after the U.S. Senate on Wednesday passed an anti-sex trafficking bill that could hold the website and others responsible for illegal activity if it becomes law. The company says the Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act seeks to subject websites to criminal and civil liability.
A message on the site says any tool or service can be misused and the company hopes it can bring them back “some day.” Craigslist closed by saying: “To the millions of spouses, partners, and couples who met through craigslist, we wish you every happiness!”
A message seeking comment from Craigslist was not immediately returned.
Gina Anding says was heated as she confronted a Widefield School District nurse during a meeting last week, one day after discovering she had taken away her daughter's crutches at school.
Gina Anding says was heated as she confronted a Widefield School District nurse during a meeting last week, one day after discovering she had taken away her daughter's crutches at school.
Moving the soldiers themselves is a relatively easy operation, the Department of Defense contracts with commercial carriers to transport the men and women and the gear they can carry, including some of their weapons. As for the heavy equipment they need, well, that's a whole different story..
Moving the soldiers themselves is a relatively easy operation, the Department of Defense contracts with commercial carriers to transport the men and women and the gear they can carry, including some of their weapons. As for the heavy equipment they need, well, that's a whole different story..
The Colorado Department of Transportation has put high wind restrictions in place for I-25 between Pueblo and the New Mexico border.
The Colorado Department of Transportation has put high wind restrictions in place for I-25 between Pueblo and the New Mexico border.
Fire crews from across the state are helping fight a fast moving grass fire in Douglas County.
Fire crews from across the state are helping fight a fast moving grass fire in Douglas County.