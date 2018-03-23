Man survives massive brain aneurysm while visiting Colorado Springs

A man credits the care he received while visiting Colorado Springs for his smooth recovery from a brain aneurysm.

Jessie Wilson was visiting his daughter in December 2016 while his son-in-law was deployed when he collapsed at his wife's feet. The next thing he remembers, it was two months later.

"For what I went through what I would have seen, how I feel now. I think I was in the best place that between Doctor Moskowitz and God, it couldn't have been any better," Wilson said.

Shay Moskowitz was WIlson's neurosurgeon, who helped save his life.

"He had a brain aneurysm that ruptured and required urgent surgery had a blood clot that had to be removed, people who have that problem are very very sick," Moskowitz said.

Moskowitz had only been at UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central a little less than two months, but he was at the right place at the right time.

"What part of it is fortune everybody. As there are way reconciling that he could've done anything differently than what he did and. Because of that he is standing here today," Moskowitz said.

Jessie's doctors in Michigan recognize the quality of care he received while in Colorado Springs.

"They said it's just been unbelievable," Wilson said. "You're very lucky. To be able to do the things that you're doing today, I hear them of say you know. Most patients we see at this point. Are not able to stand."

We'll feature more of Jessie's story on Your Healthy Family Monday. He recently met the medical professionals who took care of him, who he has no memory of.