Quantcast

President Trump issues new order banning most transgender troops - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

President Trump issues new order banning most transgender troops

Posted: Updated:
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) -

President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.
  
The White House says retaining troops with a history or diagnosis of "gender dysphoria" - those who may require substantial medical treatment - "presents considerable risk to military effectiveness and lethality."
  
Trump received recommendations from Defense Secretary Jim Mattis in February for dealing with transgender individuals serving in the military.
  
Trump surprised the Pentagon's leadership in a 2017 tweet when he declared he would reverse an Obama-era plan to allow transgender individuals to serve openly.
  
His push for the ban has been blocked by several legal challenges, and the Pentagon began allowing transgender recruits to seek enlistment in January.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Parent outraged after daughters' crutches confiscated by nurse

    Parent outraged after daughters' crutches confiscated by nurse

    Friday, March 23 2018 2:40 PM EDT2018-03-23 18:40:58 GMT

    Gina Anding says was heated as she confronted a Widefield School District nurse during a meeting last week, one day after discovering she had taken away her daughter's crutches at school.

    Gina Anding says was heated as she confronted a Widefield School District nurse during a meeting last week, one day after discovering she had taken away her daughter's crutches at school.

  • Scale of Fort Carson deployment is massive

    Scale of Fort Carson deployment is massive

    Thursday, March 22 2018 10:49 PM EDT2018-03-23 02:49:37 GMT

    Moving the soldiers themselves is a relatively easy operation, the Department of Defense contracts with commercial carriers to transport the men and women and the gear they can carry, including some of their weapons. As for the heavy equipment they need, well, that's a whole different story..

    Moving the soldiers themselves is a relatively easy operation, the Department of Defense contracts with commercial carriers to transport the men and women and the gear they can carry, including some of their weapons. As for the heavy equipment they need, well, that's a whole different story..

  • High profile vehicle restrictions on I-25 south of Pueblo

    High profile vehicle restrictions on I-25 south of Pueblo

    Friday, March 23 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-03-23 19:20:36 GMT
    Tractor-trailer blown over on I-25 south of Pueblo. (Colorado State Patrol)Tractor-trailer blown over on I-25 south of Pueblo. (Colorado State Patrol)

    The Colorado Department of Transportation has put high wind restrictions in place for I-25 between Pueblo and the New Mexico border.

    The Colorado Department of Transportation has put high wind restrictions in place for I-25 between Pueblo and the New Mexico border.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?