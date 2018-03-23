Quantcast

Pueblo FD: Fire burning east of Pueblo is contained - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Pueblo FD: Fire burning east of Pueblo is contained

Posted: Updated:
PUEBLO -

Pueblo firefighters say a brush fire east of Pueblo near the Eastwood Heights neighborhood is contained.

The fire burned about two to three acres in an open, undeveloped area. No structures were threatened, but the fire did burn near some power lines. Workers with Black Hills Energy are checking on the situation to see if there is possible damage.

The fire burned east of Troy Street and south of Oakshire Lane.

Pueblo FD said two brush trucks and three pumper trucks are on scene to put out hot spots and monitor the area. PFD said it expects the firefighting operation to wrap up around 9 p.m.

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Parent outraged after daughters' crutches confiscated by nurse

    Parent outraged after daughters' crutches confiscated by nurse

    Friday, March 23 2018 2:40 PM EDT2018-03-23 18:40:58 GMT

    Gina Anding says was heated as she confronted a Widefield School District nurse during a meeting last week, one day after discovering she had taken away her daughter's crutches at school.

    Gina Anding says was heated as she confronted a Widefield School District nurse during a meeting last week, one day after discovering she had taken away her daughter's crutches at school.

  • Scale of Fort Carson deployment is massive

    Scale of Fort Carson deployment is massive

    Thursday, March 22 2018 10:49 PM EDT2018-03-23 02:49:37 GMT

    Moving the soldiers themselves is a relatively easy operation, the Department of Defense contracts with commercial carriers to transport the men and women and the gear they can carry, including some of their weapons. As for the heavy equipment they need, well, that's a whole different story..

    Moving the soldiers themselves is a relatively easy operation, the Department of Defense contracts with commercial carriers to transport the men and women and the gear they can carry, including some of their weapons. As for the heavy equipment they need, well, that's a whole different story..

  • High profile vehicle restrictions on I-25 south of Pueblo

    High profile vehicle restrictions on I-25 south of Pueblo

    Friday, March 23 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-03-23 19:20:36 GMT
    Tractor-trailer blown over on I-25 south of Pueblo. (Colorado State Patrol)Tractor-trailer blown over on I-25 south of Pueblo. (Colorado State Patrol)

    The Colorado Department of Transportation has put high wind restrictions in place for I-25 between Pueblo and the New Mexico border.

    The Colorado Department of Transportation has put high wind restrictions in place for I-25 between Pueblo and the New Mexico border.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?