Pueblo FD: Fire burning east of Pueblo is contained

Pueblo firefighters say a brush fire east of Pueblo near the Eastwood Heights neighborhood is contained.

The fire burned about two to three acres in an open, undeveloped area. No structures were threatened, but the fire did burn near some power lines. Workers with Black Hills Energy are checking on the situation to see if there is possible damage.

News5Alert:@PuebloFD says fire has calmed down, but winds are still gusting.

Crews have surrounded the fire, Black Hills checking for any issues with nearby power lines. No injuries, no cause, yet. — Rob Quirk (@KOAARobQuirk) March 24, 2018

The fire burned east of Troy Street and south of Oakshire Lane.

Pueblo FD said two brush trucks and three pumper trucks are on scene to put out hot spots and monitor the area. PFD said it expects the firefighting operation to wrap up around 9 p.m.