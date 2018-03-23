Pueblo FD: Fire burning east of Pueblo is contained

Pueblo firefighters say a brush fire east of Pueblo near the Eastwood Heights neighborhood is contained.
The fire burned about two to three acres in an open, undeveloped area. No structures were threatened, but the fire did burn near some power lines. Workers with Black Hills Energy are checking on the situation to see if there is possible damage.
News5Alert:@PuebloFD says fire has calmed down, but winds are still gusting.— Rob Quirk (@KOAARobQuirk) March 24, 2018
Crews have surrounded the fire, Black Hills checking for any issues with nearby power lines. No injuries, no cause, yet.
The fire burned east of Troy Street and south of Oakshire Lane.
Pueblo FD said two brush trucks and three pumper trucks are on scene to put out hot spots and monitor the area. PFD said it expects the firefighting operation to wrap up around 9 p.m.
Gina Anding says was heated as she confronted a Widefield School District nurse during a meeting last week, one day after discovering she had taken away her daughter's crutches at school.
Gina Anding says was heated as she confronted a Widefield School District nurse during a meeting last week, one day after discovering she had taken away her daughter's crutches at school.
Moving the soldiers themselves is a relatively easy operation, the Department of Defense contracts with commercial carriers to transport the men and women and the gear they can carry, including some of their weapons. As for the heavy equipment they need, well, that's a whole different story..
Moving the soldiers themselves is a relatively easy operation, the Department of Defense contracts with commercial carriers to transport the men and women and the gear they can carry, including some of their weapons. As for the heavy equipment they need, well, that's a whole different story..
The Colorado Department of Transportation has put high wind restrictions in place for I-25 between Pueblo and the New Mexico border.
The Colorado Department of Transportation has put high wind restrictions in place for I-25 between Pueblo and the New Mexico border.
Fire crews from across the state are helping fight a fast moving grass fire in Douglas County.
Fire crews from across the state are helping fight a fast moving grass fire in Douglas County.