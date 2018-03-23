Quantcast

Animatronic T-Rex to be replaced by summer, visitors gaze at cha - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Animatronic T-Rex to be replaced by summer, visitors gaze at charred remains

Posted: Updated:
COLORADO -

The T-Rex animatronic that caught fire won't be going the way of the dinosaurs just yet.

The burning T-Rex that captivated social media is now greeting park visitors at the Royal Gorge Dinosaur Experience as nothing more than a charred frame.


But it won't stay that way for long, especially if pint-sized dino fan Trevor Wright has any say in it.

"I like that they move and I like that they growl," said Wright.

The five-year-old knows a thing or two about dinosaurs.


"This dinosaur smashes stuff with its tail," he said as he pointed to an animatronic version of a stegosaurus.

This avid dinosaur fan frequently visits the museum but wasn't expecting to find out an electrical fire sparked inside his most cherished attraction: the T-Rex.


"It climbed up the backside and there was not much we could do about it at that point so i just kinda ran around the front here with a great blue sky background and started shooting photos and video," said Zach Reynolds, president and owner of the Royal Gorge Dinosaur Experience. 

Trevor Wright, a die-hard Jurassic fan, thought the pictures of his beloved T-Rex going up in flames were hard to fathom.

"I started crying because it was my favorite," he said.


But Wright's feeling better now that he knows the park will be replacing this T-Rex exhibit before the summer season rolls around.

And despite its less-than-fierce appearance, there's no keeping him away from his favorite exhibit.

"We had to drive up here to after it was over to make sure he was still standing," said his mother, Holly Wright.
 

The park didn't sustain any other damages and is open to the public, so you can still go and enjoy it with your family.
 

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Parent outraged after daughters' crutches confiscated by nurse

    Parent outraged after daughters' crutches confiscated by nurse

    Friday, March 23 2018 2:40 PM EDT2018-03-23 18:40:58 GMT

    Gina Anding says was heated as she confronted a Widefield School District nurse during a meeting last week, one day after discovering she had taken away her daughter's crutches at school.

    Gina Anding says was heated as she confronted a Widefield School District nurse during a meeting last week, one day after discovering she had taken away her daughter's crutches at school.

  • Scale of Fort Carson deployment is massive

    Scale of Fort Carson deployment is massive

    Thursday, March 22 2018 10:49 PM EDT2018-03-23 02:49:37 GMT

    Moving the soldiers themselves is a relatively easy operation, the Department of Defense contracts with commercial carriers to transport the men and women and the gear they can carry, including some of their weapons. As for the heavy equipment they need, well, that's a whole different story..

    Moving the soldiers themselves is a relatively easy operation, the Department of Defense contracts with commercial carriers to transport the men and women and the gear they can carry, including some of their weapons. As for the heavy equipment they need, well, that's a whole different story..

  • High profile vehicle restrictions on I-25 south of Pueblo

    High profile vehicle restrictions on I-25 south of Pueblo

    Friday, March 23 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-03-23 19:20:36 GMT
    Tractor-trailer blown over on I-25 south of Pueblo. (Colorado State Patrol)Tractor-trailer blown over on I-25 south of Pueblo. (Colorado State Patrol)

    The Colorado Department of Transportation has put high wind restrictions in place for I-25 between Pueblo and the New Mexico border.

    The Colorado Department of Transportation has put high wind restrictions in place for I-25 between Pueblo and the New Mexico border.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?