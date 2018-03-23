Community oriented policing drops crime rate on Pueblo's East side

Police officers in Pueblo are taking a pro-active approach to preventing crime and the early results look promising. They call it Community Oriented Policing (COP). A team of officers intentionally spends their shifts walking and talking with people living in the city's East side neighborhood in hopes of building better relationships.

It's a different approach to police work, one that emphasizes a partnership between officers and community members. Officer Rich Romero said he appreciates the stronger bonds he's been able to develop working this new beat.

"People are not afraid to communicate with us, talk to us, stop us and ask how our day is going, let us know that they're having issues with certain things."

The department is calling this special unit their 2-3 Watch Community Oriented Policing Project. The name 2-3 Watch refers to the 2nd and 3rd watches, or shifts that officers work. It spans from noon until 3:00 a.m. the following day.

The officers are specifically focusing on an 8 block area between LaCrosse Avenue and Monument Avenue from 5th Street to 13th Street. Captain Jim Martin is the 2-3 Watch Commander and said they've already been able to make a measurable difference in the crime rate.

"In the area of LaCrosse and Monument, in comparison to January through March of 2017 to that same time frame this year, we've dropped crime in that area approximately 75 percent."

This is the department's second Community Oriented Policing Project to be implemented since receiving an $875,000 grant from the Department of Justice in the fall of 2016 for this purpose. The 2-3 Watch officers held a public meeting last Saturday to gather feedback from the community on their progress so far.

"There was a lot of loitering at 4th and Glendale and it was brought up at the community meeting was they haven't seen many people loitering there," said Officer Adam Pickerill. "So, that's a positive take away from this."

The officers also spend time around El Centro Del Quinto Sol and the neighboring skate park near Erie and 7th Streets.