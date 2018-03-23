March for Our Lives events in southern Colorado, open carry walk in Woodland Park

Hundreds of people will be participating in March for Our Lives rallies across southern Colorado this weekend.

An event in Colorado Springs will be at Acacia Park starting at noon. A march in Pueblo will start at the Pueblo County Courthouse at 2 p.m.

Organizers say the goal is that between the two events hundreds of parents, students, teachers, and others will come out to show their support and hopefully spark a change.

"We all really want to be safe in our schools and we do want to have a voice," said Pueblo high school student Chloe Chigro. She is just one of several students that will be participating in Pueblo's March for Our Lives.

"We want to work together and show that we are worried about our own safety, and that we should be protected."

Chigro references the school shooting in Parkland, Florida in February.

"It was very heartbreaking and we want to just be the voice for the people who lost their lives because they can't."

That tragic event is pushing Linda Cantu to action as well. She founded Mothers Against School Shootings (MASS) just last month and is organizing Saturday's march in Colorado Springs.

Cantu said, "I see it as a pro-child march, pro-safety. I don't see it as an anti-gun march at all...I decided to do this simply because I have five grandchildren who attend public school and I don't want to worry every day, day in and day out, if they're going to be okay."

These marches are not the only events hoping to make a statement. Robert Gieswein will be doing an open carry walk in Woodland Park. He'll be starting the walk at Safeway around 8 a.m.

Gieswein said, "It's my right so why not?"

His concern with amending gun laws is people's rights being taken away.

"Bump stocks...the biggest thing on the ballot right now. If we give away our bump stocks what's next? Magazines and semi-auto's?"

His goal for this walk is for people to recognize "that it's a normal activity. It's not an inappropriate activity."

When it comes to guns he believes "people need to know how to use them.They need to know how to use them safely and properly so that these tragic events don't happen anymore."

Here is a statement from those supporting Gieswein's walk:

To whomever wishes to join our open carry walk through Woodland park on Saturday March 24th...

This is the perfect opportunity to demonstrate that these guns can be carried/owned in a safe and responsible manner. THIS IS NOT A PROTEST. Please keep in mind that we may be a visual representation of all legal gun owners, so we need to walk with respect and pride. I am listing some guidelines below, please respect them...

1. Please keep handguns holstered and rifles slung while walking.

2. No alcohol or illegal contraband

3. Be respectful to other participants

4. Be respectful to potential protesters as we would expect them to be respectful to us.

5. Stay away from the schools, library, and parks. (This can help avoid un-needed negativity)



The city, the WPPD, Safeway, and the Sheriff’s office have been contacted and are aware of this walk. The route my group and I will be walking will be on the sidewalk next to hwy 24 from Safeway up to city market, across to the other side of the hwy then back down to Safeway. Feel free to join us or make your own path. We will be meeting around 8 am at Safeway parking lot, then starting our walk around 8:30 to 9:00am.