Pueblo Police identify officers involved in March 13th shooting

The Pueblo Police Department identified the two officers involved in an officer-involved shooting at the Regency Shopping Center on March 13.
Officer Vincent Nash and Officer Gregory Golden were involved in the shooting of 35-year-old Matthew Gregg, who was critically injured.
Both officers have been cleared to return to duty.
Authorities said Gregg fired at officers after police found him in the parking lot of the shopping center. Police also said he drove away from officers after they found him sleeping in a stolen car at the intersection of S. Pueblo Boulevard and Rutgers Avenue.
Nash and Golden were not injured in the shooting.
Gina Anding says was heated as she confronted a Widefield School District nurse during a meeting last week, one day after discovering she had taken away her daughter's crutches at school.
Moving the soldiers themselves is a relatively easy operation, the Department of Defense contracts with commercial carriers to transport the men and women and the gear they can carry, including some of their weapons. As for the heavy equipment they need, well, that's a whole different story..
Fifty-five-year-old Richard Neales disappeared on Sunday around noon to go buy cigars, but did not return. He left his phone and wallet at home.
A settlement was reached in a civil rights lawsuit filed by a Southern Colorado man who spent 52 days in jail before getting to see a judge. Michael Bailey sued the Pueblo and Teller County Sheriff's Offices in November over the lengthy incarceration.
