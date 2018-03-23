Pueblo Police identify officers involved in March 13th shooting

The Pueblo Police Department identified the two officers involved in an officer-involved shooting at the Regency Shopping Center on March 13.

Officer Vincent Nash and Officer Gregory Golden were involved in the shooting of 35-year-old Matthew Gregg, who was critically injured.

Both officers have been cleared to return to duty.

Authorities said Gregg fired at officers after police found him in the parking lot of the shopping center. Police also said he drove away from officers after they found him sleeping in a stolen car at the intersection of S. Pueblo Boulevard and Rutgers Avenue.

Nash and Golden were not injured in the shooting.