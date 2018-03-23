Air Force Hockey knocks off #1 overall seed St. Cloud State 4-1

In a stunning upset, the Air Force Hockey team beat the number one overall seed in the NCAA Tournament 4-1 Friday afternoon.

St. Cloud State was the number one ranked team in the tournament field, and Air Force was the lowest seeded team in the 16 team tournament.

Tyler Ledford's two goals kept Air Force in the lead going into the third period, but a late St. Cloud State goal with a little more than 3 minutes left made it a 2-1 advantage late in the third period.

Shortly after that, the Falcons poured it on, scoring an empty net goal and adding another, to win comfortably over St. Cloud.

The Falcons will now advance to the West Regional final, with a shot at playing in the Frozen Four. They will play the winner of the game between Minnesota State and Minnesota Duluth Saturday at 9 p.m.