Air Force Hockey knocks off #1 overall seed St. Cloud State 4-1

In a stunning upset, the Air Force Hockey team beat the number one overall seed in the NCAA Tournament 4-1 Friday afternoon.
St. Cloud State was the number one ranked team in the tournament field, and Air Force was the lowest seeded team in the 16 team tournament.
Tyler Ledford's two goals kept Air Force in the lead going into the third period, but a late St. Cloud State goal with a little more than 3 minutes left made it a 2-1 advantage late in the third period.
Shortly after that, the Falcons poured it on, scoring an empty net goal and adding another, to win comfortably over St. Cloud.
The Falcons will now advance to the West Regional final, with a shot at playing in the Frozen Four. They will play the winner of the game between Minnesota State and Minnesota Duluth Saturday at 9 p.m.
Gina Anding says was heated as she confronted a Widefield School District nurse during a meeting last week, one day after discovering she had taken away her daughter's crutches at school.
Moving the soldiers themselves is a relatively easy operation, the Department of Defense contracts with commercial carriers to transport the men and women and the gear they can carry, including some of their weapons. As for the heavy equipment they need, well, that's a whole different story..
Fifty-five-year-old Richard Neales disappeared on Sunday around noon to go buy cigars, but did not return. He left his phone and wallet at home.
A settlement was reached in a civil rights lawsuit filed by a Southern Colorado man who spent 52 days in jail before getting to see a judge. Michael Bailey sued the Pueblo and Teller County Sheriff's Offices in November over the lengthy incarceration.
