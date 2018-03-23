Snowy conditions on I-70 to kick off spring break commute

Spring break travelers can expect icy and snow packed roads along the I-70 mountain corridor through Friday night.

A spring snowstorm is currently creating wet and slushy roads for travelers, with snow packed conditions at higher elevations near Vail and Copper Mountain. The Colorado Department of Transportation is optimistic that the conditions will improve as the weekend continues.

(CDOT camera 2.1 miles west of Vail Pass Summit)

"The interstate's road surface should become dry and clear up for Saturday and Sunday," said CDOT I-70 Operations Manager Patrick Chavez. "Spring breakers, both out-of-state and local, will certainly have an impact on traffic volumes, especially during peak commuting hours when vehicles are heading west to ski areas in the morning, and then in the evening when they're headed east back home."

CDOT is also advising travelers to be aware of safety metering when there is a high number of drivers on the road on the corridor at the Eisenhower Tunnel. There are two types of monitoring to be aware of.

(CDOT camera CO 91 at Copper Mountain)

Continuous-flow safety metering takes place on the approach to the tunnel and consists of a red and green stop light that cycles every four to eight seconds to keep traffic moving through the tunnel. There is also On-ramp metering at the ramps to Copper Mountain, Frisco, Silverthorne and Loveland.

