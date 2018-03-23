Quantcast

El Paso County files appeal to ACLU lawsuit

El Paso County Commissioners formally filed an appeal with the Colorado Supreme Court to overturn the temporary injunction in the ACLU case against El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder on Friday.

The formal appeal of District Court Judge Bentley's Temporary Restraining Order and preliminary Injunction in connection with the case Cisneros v Sheriff Bill Elder. The order was issued on Monday and granted a preliminary injunction preventing Sheriff Elder for relying on ICE immigration detainers or ICE warrants as grounds for not releasing plaintiffs from custody.

The county is using appellate Rule 21. In the original order Judge Bentley noted the unsettled legal issues involved and wrote, "…the courts universally acknowledge that it is legitimate for state and local officials to communicate and cooperate with immigration authorities but courts have disagreed about the scope of such permissible cooperation."

In its appeal, El Paso County notes that the District Court Order, "…places the Sheriff in an impossible position: either violate the Order by accepting ICE detainees or breach the IGSA (Intergovernmental Service Agreement between ICE and the El Paso County Sheriff's Office) and risk loss of public funding." 

