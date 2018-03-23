Teller County Sheriff's Office busts two illegal marijuana grows

The Teller County Sheriff's Office raided two illegal marijuana grows south of Florissant Wednesday, seizing more than 35 pounds of processed illegal marijuana and more than 200 pounds of live marijuana plants.
Deputies arrested Waldo Riestra and Steven Cordovas in a raid off in the 200 block of Maid Marian Drive, near Divide. Deputies say they have ties to Miami, Fla. and were arrested on felony marijuana charges.
(Waldo Riesta, left, and Steven Cordovas, right,)
Deputies said they found evidence during that raid of another grow in a home off of Empire Drive, where they found an "elaborate" cultivation operation in the basement with dozens of plants as tall as seven feet. Deputies arrested Jorge Canela, who will likely face misdemeanor and felony charges.
(Jorge Canela)
Investigators said they think both locations are connected and are part of a large criminal organization that ships marijuana out of Colorado.
Gina Anding says was heated as she confronted a Widefield School District nurse during a meeting last week, one day after discovering she had taken away her daughter's crutches at school.
Moving the soldiers themselves is a relatively easy operation, the Department of Defense contracts with commercial carriers to transport the men and women and the gear they can carry, including some of their weapons. As for the heavy equipment they need, well, that's a whole different story..
Fifty-five-year-old Richard Neales disappeared on Sunday around noon to go buy cigars, but did not return. He left his phone and wallet at home.
A settlement was reached in a civil rights lawsuit filed by a Southern Colorado man who spent 52 days in jail before getting to see a judge. Michael Bailey sued the Pueblo and Teller County Sheriff's Offices in November over the lengthy incarceration.
