Quantcast

Teller County Sheriff's Office busts two illegal marijuana grows - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Teller County Sheriff's Office busts two illegal marijuana grows

Posted: Updated:
TELLER COUNTY -

The Teller County Sheriff's Office raided two illegal marijuana grows south of Florissant Wednesday, seizing more than 35 pounds of processed illegal marijuana and more than 200 pounds of live marijuana plants.

Deputies arrested Waldo Riestra and Steven Cordovas in a raid off in the 200 block of Maid Marian Drive, near Divide. Deputies say they have ties to Miami, Fla. and were arrested on felony marijuana charges.

(Waldo Riesta, left, and Steven Cordovas, right,)

Deputies said they found evidence during that raid of another grow in a home off of Empire Drive, where they found an "elaborate" cultivation operation in the basement with dozens of plants as tall as seven feet. Deputies arrested Jorge Canela, who will likely face misdemeanor and felony charges.

(Jorge Canela)

Investigators said they think both locations are connected and are part of a large criminal organization that ships marijuana out of Colorado. 

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Parent outraged after daughters' crutches confiscated by nurse

    Parent outraged after daughters' crutches confiscated by nurse

    Friday, March 23 2018 2:40 PM EDT2018-03-23 18:40:58 GMT

    Gina Anding says was heated as she confronted a Widefield School District nurse during a meeting last week, one day after discovering she had taken away her daughter's crutches at school.

    Gina Anding says was heated as she confronted a Widefield School District nurse during a meeting last week, one day after discovering she had taken away her daughter's crutches at school.

  • Scale of Fort Carson deployment is massive

    Scale of Fort Carson deployment is massive

    Thursday, March 22 2018 10:49 PM EDT2018-03-23 02:49:37 GMT

    Moving the soldiers themselves is a relatively easy operation, the Department of Defense contracts with commercial carriers to transport the men and women and the gear they can carry, including some of their weapons. As for the heavy equipment they need, well, that's a whole different story..

    Moving the soldiers themselves is a relatively easy operation, the Department of Defense contracts with commercial carriers to transport the men and women and the gear they can carry, including some of their weapons. As for the heavy equipment they need, well, that's a whole different story..

  • Pueblo West man suddenly disappears, leaving family concerned

    Pueblo West man suddenly disappears, leaving family concerned

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:25 PM EDT2018-03-22 03:25:23 GMT

    Fifty-five-year-old Richard Neales disappeared on Sunday around noon to go buy cigars, but did not return. He left his phone and wallet at home.

    Fifty-five-year-old Richard Neales disappeared on Sunday around noon to go buy cigars, but did not return. He left his phone and wallet at home.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?