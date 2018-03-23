Smoke visible from fire in Fountain

A fire burning near I-25 and South Academy Blvd. is producing white smoke visible to people in Fountain, Security-Widefield and Colorado Springs.
Fire burning near I-25 and South Academy in Fountain right now. I'm seeing active flames and lots of white smoke here. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/KaGRwLkSRK— Lena Howland (@LenaHowland) March 23, 2018
News 5's Lena Howland is on the scene, she said she sees flames with the fire. We are working to find information about the size of the fire.
Gina Anding says was heated as she confronted a Widefield School District nurse during a meeting last week, one day after discovering she had taken away her daughter's crutches at school.
Moving the soldiers themselves is a relatively easy operation, the Department of Defense contracts with commercial carriers to transport the men and women and the gear they can carry, including some of their weapons. As for the heavy equipment they need, well, that's a whole different story..
Fifty-five-year-old Richard Neales disappeared on Sunday around noon to go buy cigars, but did not return. He left his phone and wallet at home.
A settlement was reached in a civil rights lawsuit filed by a Southern Colorado man who spent 52 days in jail before getting to see a judge. Michael Bailey sued the Pueblo and Teller County Sheriff's Offices in November over the lengthy incarceration.
