Brush fire burns at least eight acres in Security

A fire near I-25 and South Academy Blvd. produced smoke visible to people in Fountain, Security-Widefield and Colorado Springs Friday afternoon.
Firefighters told News 5 the fire burned eight to 10 acres and the fire is now 90 percent contained. Fire crews said they expect to be on scene throughout the night.
An estimated 20 units from multiple agencies are on the scene as of 4 p.m.
Fire burning near I-25 and South Academy in Fountain right now. I'm seeing active flames and lots of white smoke here. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/KaGRwLkSRK— Lena Howland (@LenaHowland) March 23, 2018
No structures are threatened, and despite strong winds burning in the area, the fire was moving away from structures.
The National Weather Service tweeted that winds of 50 mph are forecast to continue in the area until sunset.
Gina Anding says was heated as she confronted a Widefield School District nurse during a meeting last week, one day after discovering she had taken away her daughter's crutches at school.
Gina Anding says was heated as she confronted a Widefield School District nurse during a meeting last week, one day after discovering she had taken away her daughter's crutches at school.
Moving the soldiers themselves is a relatively easy operation, the Department of Defense contracts with commercial carriers to transport the men and women and the gear they can carry, including some of their weapons. As for the heavy equipment they need, well, that's a whole different story..
Moving the soldiers themselves is a relatively easy operation, the Department of Defense contracts with commercial carriers to transport the men and women and the gear they can carry, including some of their weapons. As for the heavy equipment they need, well, that's a whole different story..
The Colorado Department of Transportation has put high wind restrictions in place for I-25 between Pueblo and the New Mexico border.
The Colorado Department of Transportation has put high wind restrictions in place for I-25 between Pueblo and the New Mexico border.
Fire crews from across the state are helping fight a fast moving grass fire in Douglas County.
Fire crews from across the state are helping fight a fast moving grass fire in Douglas County.