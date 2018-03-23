Brush fire burns at least eight acres in Security

A fire near I-25 and South Academy Blvd. produced smoke visible to people in Fountain, Security-Widefield and Colorado Springs Friday afternoon.

Firefighters told News 5 the fire burned eight to 10 acres and the fire is now 90 percent contained. Fire crews said they expect to be on scene throughout the night.

An estimated 20 units from multiple agencies are on the scene as of 4 p.m.

Fire burning near I-25 and South Academy in Fountain right now. I'm seeing active flames and lots of white smoke here. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/KaGRwLkSRK — Lena Howland (@LenaHowland) March 23, 2018

No structures are threatened, and despite strong winds burning in the area, the fire was moving away from structures.

The National Weather Service tweeted that winds of 50 mph are forecast to continue in the area until sunset.