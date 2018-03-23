Quantcast

Brush fire burns at least 25 acres in Security

EL PASO COUNTY -

A fire near I-25 and South Academy Blvd. produced smoke visible to people in Fountain, Security-Widefield and Colorado Springs Friday afternoon.

Firefighters told News 5 the fire burned 25 to 35 acres and the fire is now 90 percent contained. Fire crews said they expect to be on scene until 9 p.m. Friday.

An estimated 20 units from multiple agencies are on the scene as of 4 p.m. 

No structures are threatened, and despite strong winds burning in the area, the fire was moving away from structures.

The National Weather Service tweeted that winds of 50 mph are forecast to continue in the area until sunset.

News 5's Lena Howland is on the scene, she saw large flames in the area around 3 p.m. 

