Large response to grass fire in Larkspur

Fire crews from across the state are helping fight a fast moving grass fire in Douglas County. Fire crews are reporting 85 percent containment as of 3:10 p.m. Friday.

#NoRoadFire We’re est. 85% contained. No injuries. 2 houses were evacuated as a precaution. Fire was first reported at 12:47 — Larkspur FPD (@Larkspurfire) March 23, 2018

Deputies in Douglas County went door-to-door telling people who live west of I-25 near Spruce Mountain Road to evacuate due to a fast moving grass fire. The evacuation is affecting two homes.

The Larkspur Fire Department said via twitter that the fire is 170 acres and no homes have been lost as of 3:00 p.m. Friday. Crews have said the fire activity is dying down, however, there is still a lot of smoke in the area.

As measured by aircraft, #NoRoadFire is estimated at 170 acres. Little fire activity but It’s still very windy. Multiple agencies are working the fire — Larkspur FPD (@Larkspurfire) March 23, 2018

The fire is near Spruce Mountain Rd. and E. Noe Rd. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said there is a helicopter deployed. They are advising residents to sign up for CodeRed Reverse 911 to receive any possible evacuation notices.

A pre-evacuation notice was issued at 2:10 p.m. for homes in the area of E. Noe Rd. and South of Fox Farm Rd. between I-25 and Perry Park Rd. As of 3:50 p.m. pre-evacuations have been lifted.

This is a developing story.

Larkspur Fire is working a wildland fire just south of Larkspur off Highway 105. More to follow pic.twitter.com/VtJzlbPOOh — Larkspur FPD (@Larkspurfire) March 23, 2018

A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 7 p.m. due to dry conditions and high winds.

