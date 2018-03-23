Grass fire in Larkspur now 100 percent contained

Larkspur firefighters said a fast moving wildfire called the No Road Fire is 100 percent contained. Firefighters said they will stay on scene through the night to monitor the area for hot spots.

#NoRoadFire We’re est. 85% contained. No injuries. 2 houses were evacuated as a precaution. Fire was first reported at 12:47 — Larkspur FPD (@Larkspurfire) March 23, 2018

The Larkspur Fire Department Tweeted the fire burned at least 170 acres and no homes were lost.

Deputies in Douglas County went door-to-door telling people who live west of I-25 near Spruce Mountain Road to evacuate due to a fast moving grass fire. The evacuation affected two homes.

As measured by aircraft, #NoRoadFire is estimated at 170 acres. Little fire activity but It’s still very windy. Multiple agencies are working the fire — Larkspur FPD (@Larkspurfire) March 23, 2018

A pre-evacuation notice was issued at 2:10 p.m. for homes in the area of E. Noe Rd. and South of Fox Farm Rd. between I-25 and Perry Park Rd. As of 3:50 p.m. pre-evacuations have been lifted.

