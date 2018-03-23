Grass fire in Larkspur now 100 percent contained

Quantcast

Larkspur firefighters said a fast moving wildfire called the No Road Fire is 100 percent contained. Firefighters said they will stay on scene through the night to monitor the area for hot spots.

The Larkspur Fire Department Tweeted the fire burned at least 170 acres and no homes were lost. 

Deputies in Douglas County went door-to-door telling people who live west of I-25 near Spruce Mountain Road to evacuate due to a fast moving grass fire. The evacuation affected two homes.

A pre-evacuation notice was issued at 2:10 p.m. for homes in the area of E. Noe Rd. and South of Fox Farm Rd. between I-25 and Perry Park Rd. As of 3:50 p.m. pre-evacuations have been lifted.

