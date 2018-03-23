Grass fire in Larkspur now 100 percent contained

Larkspur firefighters said a fast moving wildfire called the No Road Fire is 100 percent contained. Firefighters said they will stay on scene through the night to monitor the area for hot spots.
#NoRoadFire We’re est. 85% contained. No injuries. 2 houses were evacuated as a precaution. Fire was first reported at 12:47— Larkspur FPD (@Larkspurfire) March 23, 2018
The Larkspur Fire Department Tweeted the fire burned at least 170 acres and no homes were lost.
Deputies in Douglas County went door-to-door telling people who live west of I-25 near Spruce Mountain Road to evacuate due to a fast moving grass fire. The evacuation affected two homes.
As measured by aircraft, #NoRoadFire is estimated at 170 acres. Little fire activity but It’s still very windy. Multiple agencies are working the fire— Larkspur FPD (@Larkspurfire) March 23, 2018
A pre-evacuation notice was issued at 2:10 p.m. for homes in the area of E. Noe Rd. and South of Fox Farm Rd. between I-25 and Perry Park Rd. As of 3:50 p.m. pre-evacuations have been lifted.
Gina Anding says was heated as she confronted a Widefield School District nurse during a meeting last week, one day after discovering she had taken away her daughter's crutches at school.
Moving the soldiers themselves is a relatively easy operation, the Department of Defense contracts with commercial carriers to transport the men and women and the gear they can carry, including some of their weapons. As for the heavy equipment they need, well, that's a whole different story..
The Colorado Department of Transportation has put high wind restrictions in place for I-25 between Pueblo and the New Mexico border.
Fire crews from across the state are helping fight a fast moving grass fire in Douglas County.