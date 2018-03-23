Evacuations ongoing due to grass fire in Larkspur

Deputies in Douglas County are going door-to-door telling people who live west of I-25 near Spruce Mountain Road to evacuate due to a fast moving grass fire.
The Larkspur Fire Department said via twitter that the fire is 20 acres and no homes have been lost as of 2:20 p.m. Friday. They also said the fire is more than 50 percent contained.
The fire is near Spruce Mountain Rd. and E. Noe Rd. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said there is a helicopter deployed. They are advising residents to sign up for CodeRed Reverse 911 to receive any possible evacuation notices.
A pre-evacuation notice was issued at 2:10 p.m. for homes in the area of E. Noe Rd. and South of Fox Farm Rd. between I-25 and Perry Park Rd.
MMA327 en route to #cofire in Larkspur #dfpcfire pic.twitter.com/deKs3g0m0n— COFirePrev&Control (@COStateFire) March 23, 2018
This is a developing story.
Larkspur Fire is working a wildland fire just south of Larkspur off Highway 105. More to follow pic.twitter.com/VtJzlbPOOh— Larkspur FPD (@Larkspurfire) March 23, 2018
A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 7 p.m. due to dry conditions and high winds.
Forecast: Red Flag till 7pm; Mild & bright weather this weekend
