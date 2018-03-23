Quantcast

High profile vehicle restrictions on I-25 south of Pueblo

Posted: Updated:

The Colorado Department of Transportation has put high wind restrictions in place for I-25 between Pueblo and the New Mexico border.

Several blown over RVs and tractor-trailers are overturned right now, according to Colorado State Patrol. The restrictions are for light and empty high profile vehicles.

Red Flag conditions continue today until 7 p.m.

Forecast: Red Flag till 7pm; Mild & bright weather this weekend

