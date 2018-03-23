High profile vehicle restrictions on I-25 south of Pueblo

The Colorado Department of Transportation has put high wind restrictions in place for I-25 between Pueblo and the New Mexico border.
Several blown over RVs and tractor-trailers are overturned right now, according to Colorado State Patrol. The restrictions are for light and empty high profile vehicles.
Red Flag conditions continue today until 7 p.m.
Forecast: Red Flag till 7pm; Mild & bright weather this weekend
**High Winds**— CSP Pueblo (@CSP_Pueblo) March 23, 2018
High profile vehicles should take caution and be aware of local weather before heading out!! pic.twitter.com/auqxgAAO8F
IN THE KOAA 5 APP? - CLICK HERE FOR THE COLORADO SPRINGS & PUEBLO TRAFFIC MAP
Statewide road conditions: http://www.cotrip.org/
Gina Anding says was heated as she confronted a Widefield School District nurse during a meeting last week, one day after discovering she had taken away her daughter's crutches at school.
Gina Anding says was heated as she confronted a Widefield School District nurse during a meeting last week, one day after discovering she had taken away her daughter's crutches at school.
Moving the soldiers themselves is a relatively easy operation, the Department of Defense contracts with commercial carriers to transport the men and women and the gear they can carry, including some of their weapons. As for the heavy equipment they need, well, that's a whole different story..
Moving the soldiers themselves is a relatively easy operation, the Department of Defense contracts with commercial carriers to transport the men and women and the gear they can carry, including some of their weapons. As for the heavy equipment they need, well, that's a whole different story..
Fifty-five-year-old Richard Neales disappeared on Sunday around noon to go buy cigars, but did not return. He left his phone and wallet at home.
Fifty-five-year-old Richard Neales disappeared on Sunday around noon to go buy cigars, but did not return. He left his phone and wallet at home.
A settlement was reached in a civil rights lawsuit filed by a Southern Colorado man who spent 52 days in jail before getting to see a judge. Michael Bailey sued the Pueblo and Teller County Sheriff's Offices in November over the lengthy incarceration.
A settlement was reached in a civil rights lawsuit filed by a Southern Colorado man who spent 52 days in jail before getting to see a judge. Michael Bailey sued the Pueblo and Teller County Sheriff's Offices in November over the lengthy incarceration.