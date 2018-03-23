Quantcast

Multiple fires burn in Otero County - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Multiple fires burn in Otero County

Posted: Updated:
Written By Tyler Dumas
Connect
OTERO COUNTY -

Multiple grass fires are burning in Otero County.

The Otero County Sheriff's Office has reported that two grass fires are burning in the county on Friday afternoon.

The fires are burning near Highway 71 and County Road Z. Crews began fighting the initial blaze around 11 a.m. Friday.

The county has requested mutual aid from La Junta Fire and Cheraw fire.

As of 12:30 Friday afternoon, crews are still fighting the fires.

News 5 will update this story once we know more about the status of the fires.

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Parent outraged after daughters' crutches confiscated by nurse

    Parent outraged after daughters' crutches confiscated by nurse

    Friday, March 23 2018 2:40 PM EDT2018-03-23 18:40:58 GMT

    Gina Anding says was heated as she confronted a Widefield School District nurse during a meeting last week, one day after discovering she had taken away her daughter's crutches at school.

    Gina Anding says was heated as she confronted a Widefield School District nurse during a meeting last week, one day after discovering she had taken away her daughter's crutches at school.

  • Scale of Fort Carson deployment is massive

    Scale of Fort Carson deployment is massive

    Thursday, March 22 2018 10:49 PM EDT2018-03-23 02:49:37 GMT

    Moving the soldiers themselves is a relatively easy operation, the Department of Defense contracts with commercial carriers to transport the men and women and the gear they can carry, including some of their weapons. As for the heavy equipment they need, well, that's a whole different story..

    Moving the soldiers themselves is a relatively easy operation, the Department of Defense contracts with commercial carriers to transport the men and women and the gear they can carry, including some of their weapons. As for the heavy equipment they need, well, that's a whole different story..

  • Pueblo West man suddenly disappears, leaving family concerned

    Pueblo West man suddenly disappears, leaving family concerned

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:25 PM EDT2018-03-22 03:25:23 GMT

    Fifty-five-year-old Richard Neales disappeared on Sunday around noon to go buy cigars, but did not return. He left his phone and wallet at home.

    Fifty-five-year-old Richard Neales disappeared on Sunday around noon to go buy cigars, but did not return. He left his phone and wallet at home.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?