Multiple fires burn in Otero County

Multiple grass fires are burning in Otero County.

The Otero County Sheriff's Office has reported that two grass fires are burning in the county on Friday afternoon.

The fires are burning near Highway 71 and County Road Z. Crews began fighting the initial blaze around 11 a.m. Friday.

The county has requested mutual aid from La Junta Fire and Cheraw fire.

As of 12:30 Friday afternoon, crews are still fighting the fires.

News 5 will update this story once we know more about the status of the fires.