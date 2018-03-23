Weather Alert Day: Red Flag Warning until 7pm

Today's Forecast:

Today's Red Flag Warning expires at 7pm. Windy conditions will relax this evening, and while the mid-days will have some breezes this weekend, nothing like Friday. Expect nice weather both weekend days from a relatively small bubble of High Pressure moving in from Nevada...with highs in the 60s in the Springs, and 70s in Pueblo.

Looking ahead, it appears Woodland Park will be getting some substantial rain/snow Monday afternoon into Tuesday, maybe a bit more Thursday PM!

In The Springs, a thunderstorm possible Monday evening, with mixed rain and snow into Tuesday, and another shower or two Thursday.

Similar in Canon City, Pueblo, and the Plains for that matter, so there is hope on the horizon for some moisture!

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low - 36. High - 65; Mostly clear tonight, less wind. Mostly sunny, Saturday.

PUEBLO: Low - 36. High - 70; Mostly clear tonight, less wind. Mostly sunny, Saturday.

CANON CITY: Low - 38. High - 80; Mostly clear tonight, less wind. Mostly sunny, Saturday.

WOODLAND PARK: Low - 32. High - 55; Clearing up this evening, less wind. Mostly sunny Saturday.

TRI-LAKES: Low - 31. High - 54; Clearing up early, less wind overnight. Mostly sunny Saturday.

PLAINS: Low - 40. High - 75; Mostly clear tonight, less wind. Mostly sunny, Saturday.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - 36. High - 70; Mostly clear tonight, less wind. Mostly sunny, Saturday.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Dry, mild, bright & breezy, with daytime highs in the mid 60s to low and mid 70s, so very Spring-like until Monday night.