Red Flag till 7pm; Mild & bright weather this weekend

Today's Forecast:

Today's Red Flag Warning expires at 7PM. Windy conditions will relax this evening, and while the mid-days will have some breezes this weekend, nothing like Friday. Expect nice weather both weekend days from a relatively small bubble of High Pressure moving in from Nevada...with highs in the 60s in the Springs, and 70s in Pueblo.

RELATED: El Paso County under Stage 1 burn restrictions

Looking ahead, it appears Woodland Park will be getting some substantial rain/snow Monday afternoon into Tuesday, maybe a bit more Thursday PM!

In The Springs, a thunderstorm possible Monday evening, with mixed rain and snow into Tuesday, and another shower or two Thursday.

Similar in Canon City, Pueblo, and the Plains for that matter, so there is hope on the horizon for some moisture!

COLORADO SPRINGS:  Low - 36. High - 65; Mostly clear tonight, less wind. Mostly sunny, Saturday.

PUEBLO: Low - 36. High - 70; Mostly clear tonight, less wind. Mostly sunny, Saturday.

CANON CITY: Low - 38. High - 80; Mostly clear tonight, less wind. Mostly sunny, Saturday.

WOODLAND PARK: Low - 32. High - 55; Clearing up this evening, less wind. Mostly sunny Saturday.

TRI-LAKES: Low - 31. High - 54; Clearing up early, less wind overnight. Mostly sunny Saturday.

PLAINS: Low - 40. High - 75; Mostly clear tonight, less wind. Mostly sunny, Saturday.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - 36. High - 70; Mostly clear tonight, less wind. Mostly sunny, Saturday.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Dry, mild, bright & breezy, with daytime highs in the mid 60s to low and mid 70s, so very Spring-like until Monday night.

  • Parent outraged after daughters' crutches confiscated by nurse

    Friday, March 23 2018 2:40 PM EDT2018-03-23 18:40:58 GMT

    Gina Anding says was heated as she confronted a Widefield School District nurse during a meeting last week, one day after discovering she had taken away her daughter's crutches at school.

  • Scale of Fort Carson deployment is massive

    Thursday, March 22 2018 10:49 PM EDT2018-03-23 02:49:37 GMT

    Moving the soldiers themselves is a relatively easy operation, the Department of Defense contracts with commercial carriers to transport the men and women and the gear they can carry, including some of their weapons. As for the heavy equipment they need, well, that's a whole different story..

  • Pueblo West man suddenly disappears, leaving family concerned

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:25 PM EDT2018-03-22 03:25:23 GMT

    Fifty-five-year-old Richard Neales disappeared on Sunday around noon to go buy cigars, but did not return. He left his phone and wallet at home.

