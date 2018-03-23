Quantcast

Law enforcement officers eat donuts to help young cancer victim

El Paso County Deputies joined in on a challenge to help raise money for the daughter of a law enforcement officer who is battling cancer.

Taylor beat a grade four brain tumor at the age of four. She is now 13 years old and is fighting cancer in her jaw related to radiation. She is the daughter of an officer with the Aurora Police Department.

Taylor is the inspiration for the "Ring of Fire" challenge that is now spreading to other departments online. The challenge is to either eat one habanero pepper or eat three regular sized donuts in a minute or less.

The Aurora Police Department challenged several law enforcement agencies and fire departments. Members of the Community Relations and Outreach Unit in El Paso County stepped up to the challenge and posted the attempt on Facebook.

Click here to learn more about Taylor and her fight.

