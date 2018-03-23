ICE strongly disagrees with judge's order blocking immigration holds

A Widefield District nurse confiscated a 9-year-old's crutches, until her mother was able to send in a doctor's note
Moving the soldiers themselves is a relatively easy operation, the Department of Defense contracts with commercial carriers to transport the men and women and the gear they can carry, including some of their weapons. As for the heavy equipment they need, well, that's a whole different story..
Police in Pennsylvania say a man who is facing child sex charges has ties to Colorado.
Fifty-five-year-old Richard Neales disappeared on Sunday around noon to go buy cigars, but did not return. He left his phone and wallet at home.
