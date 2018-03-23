ICE strongly disagrees with judge's order blocking immigration holds

A spokesman for US Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a statement to News 5 that they strongly disagree with a judge's order which granted an injunction barring El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder from honoring detainer requests. As we reported on Wednesday, the American Civil Liberties Union filed a class action lawsuit against Sheriff Elder in February claiming that he had unlawfully imprisoned numerous suspected illegal immigrants without proper authority under Colorado's Constitution.

"ICE’s position remains that the U.S. and Colorado Constitutions allow local officials to temporarily detain aliens in response to federal detainer requests," said Carl Rusnok, Communications Director for ICE's Central Region.

"To enforce U.S. immigration laws, ICE routinely works closely with state and local governments. The Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) (8 U.S. Code § 1101, et seq.) contemplates these cooperative efforts, which are essential to enabling ICE to identify and remove hundreds of thousands of aliens who violate our immigration laws every year, and most of whom have criminal convictions. To this end, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office had routinely cooperated with ICE requests to temporarily hold an alien upon release from state charges to facilitate the orderly transfer of the alien to ICE custody."

"ICE remains hopeful that should El Paso County elect to appeal this latest injunction, it likely would be successful," Rusnok wrote.