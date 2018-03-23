Weather conditions contributing to high fire danger

The Fire risk is real. And the risk is really...high. It's important that we all take it seriously. There are things you should do, and things you also should not do, to mitigate the risks.

First, be aware. Aware of the forecast and the actual weather of the time. Second, be aware of habits you may have, that contribute to the risk. If you're a smoker it's important to know the rules of where to light up and what to do with the cigarette butts. There are risk factors for those who camp, BBQ and those for whom, burning wood and dead foliage is a natural part of ranch/farm life.

Consider watering your lawn (on a timer, perhaps) during the overnights. Use mulch freely, to hold in moisture.

Here are some things to keep in mind, all day, every day, from El Paso County:

Under the Stage I Fire Restrictions the following are prohibited:

1. Open burning, except fires and campfires within permanently constructed fire grates in developed campgrounds and picnic grounds; charcoal grills and wood burning stoves at private residences in areas cleared of all flammable materials.

2. The sale or use of fireworks.

3. Outdoor smoking except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

As Smokey The Bear says, "Learn not to burn."