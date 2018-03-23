CSPD: sexually violent predator moves to Colorado Springs

The Colorado Springs Police Department want's to notify the public of a "sexually violent predator" that has moved to a location within CSPD's jurisdiction.

According to CSPD, as is in accordance with Colorado law, the Colorado Department of Corrections has notified CSPD that James Patrick Dauer will be on supervised release, parole, and has moved to a location within their jurisdiction.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has labeled Dauer a "sexually violent predator" due to his past behavior. CSPD said it has made "community notification" as is required by law, and has undertaken the following tasks:

Notified the D.O.C Sex Offender Management Board Notification Team

Reviewed and confirmed Dauer's residence, employment, access to vehicles, legal status, and past crimes

Made notification to neighbors and businesses deemed to be in the immediate area

Briefed patrol personnel on Dauer's status, history, appearance, residence, employment, and vehicles

Notified surrounding law enforcement agencies

Provided an online video that describes the SVP community notification process, SVP information, and additional resources for the community

CSPD said that it will make all reasonable efforts to ensure that Dauer registers as a sex offender and that he understands his responsibilities as such.

James Patrick Dauer was convicted in 2002 of multiple felonies related to sexual acts in Franklin County, Pennsylvania. He was also convicted of multiple sexual assaults in Texas between 1985 and 1988.

Dauer is currently registered as homeless in the area of 23 West Las Vegas Street, near the Springs Rescue Mission. He is describe as a white male, 60-years-old, 6'0", 225 pounds, gray hair, and hazel eyes.

CSPD said it takes his presence in the community very seriously and is intent on ensuring he conducts himself in a lawful manner.