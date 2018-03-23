March for Our Lives rallies nationwide

As many as 500,000 teens and adults are expected at Saturday's March for Our Lives rally in Washington, D.C.

It's part of a nationwide day of anti-gun violence protests following last month's shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

The Rally in Washington is one of more than 800 events planned worldwide Saturday that are pushing for stricter gun laws.

14 teens and three adults were killed in the February 14th shooting when a former student opened fire with an assault rifle.

Marches and rallies are expected to take place across the nation, here is how you can get involved in Colorado.

In Colorado Springs, the march will take place in Acacia Park from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday. The event is organized by the group Mothers Against School Shootings.

Denver's march is taking place at 2:00 p.m. at Civic Center Park and is organized by the group Never Again Colorado.

The group Pueblo Indivisible is working to put together the march there. It is set for 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Rawlings Library.