Woman screams racial slurs outside of neighbor's home

Investigators are considering what, if any, charges to file against a woman who is accused of harassing her neighbor in Highlands Ranch because of his race.

Terrence Bonney said he has lived in Highlands Ranch for years without any problems, until about a year ago when he moved into a new home in a different neighborhood.

Bonney reported a woman who would stand in his yard yelling racial slurs at all hours of the day and night. He also told law enforcement she tried to get into his house. Bonney reported when that failed she wrote racial slurs on white sheets of paper and put them in her windows. Bonney said he and his family can clearly see the papers from their home.

Fed up with the behavior, Bonney posted a video to Facebook, in it you can hear the woman yelling racial slurs and cuss words from her front door in what appears to be the middle of the night. Bonney said he shot the video from his second floor window at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Douglas County deputies took the woman into custody on Thursday after Bonney showed them his video. She has not been formally charged. Deputies said they are investigating her for mental issues as well as criminal charges. She has not been identified.