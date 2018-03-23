Colorado Springs native stars in Disney on Ice

A Colorado Springs native will return to the ice where he first honed his skills in tonight's Disney on Ice performance of "Frozen."

Joel Ferris plays a key role in the performance of Frozen, as the young Kristoff.

Ferris comes from a family of skaters here in the Springs, and was on the ice as soon as he could walk. He played ice hockey and pair skated with his sister Anabelle.

Ferris said he trained for years to be a performer before he finally got his chance to take his talents on the road with Frozen. He has been part of Disney on Ice for four years now and has traveled all over the world with the cast.

"You get to perform live for audiences and see smiling children's faces. Its just an incredible feeling, especially when you get to perform for huge crowds," said Ferris.

As young Kristoff, Ferris is one of the first people you'll see out on the ice.

The Disney on Ice performances will be held at the Broadmoor World Arena here in Colorado Springs. The performances begin Friday night and run through Sunday, 3/25.

The schedule of performances can be found below:

SHOW DATES SHOW TIMES Mar 23, 2018 07:00PM Mar 24, 2018 11:00AM , 03:00PM , 07:00PM Mar 25, 2018 11:00AM , 03:00PM , 07:00PM

For more information and to buy tickets visit: Broadmoor World Arena